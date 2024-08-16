SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $219,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS:ICSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.57. 776,776 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.