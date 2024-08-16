Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Down 20.3% in July

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sodexo Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.27. 9,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,753. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

