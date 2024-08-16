Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Down 20.3% in July

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Sodexo Trading Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.27. 9,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,753. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $25.00.
Sodexo Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sodexo
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.