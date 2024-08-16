SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 1%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $6.98. 9,462,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 46,205,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Several equities analysts have commented on SOFI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,896,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,197 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 306,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 79,104 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 194,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,865 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

