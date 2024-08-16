Solaris Resources (CVE:SLS) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to “Strong-Buy”

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Solaris Resources (CVE:SLS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Solaris Resources’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Solaris Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Solaris Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Solaris Resources

Solaris Resources Trading Down 2.7 %

About Solaris Resources

Shares of CVE SLS opened at C$6.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.15. Solaris Resources has a one year low of C$1.38 and a one year high of C$7.09.

(Get Free Report)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.