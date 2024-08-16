Sondrel (LON:SND) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.21

Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.21 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02), with a volume of 10545442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.78 ($0.02).

Sondrel Trading Down 25.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of £2.29 million and a PE ratio of -5.30.

About Sondrel

(Get Free Report)

Sondrel (Holdings) plc engages in fabless semiconductor business. It provides turnkey services in the design and delivery of application specific integrated circuits and system on chips for technology brands. Its products are used in mobile phones, cameras, security systems, AR/VR systems, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sondrel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sondrel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.