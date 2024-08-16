Sovryn Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $8.30 Million (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Sovryn token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sovryn has a total market cap of $8.30 million and approximately $30,421.69 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sovryn has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sovryn Token Profile

Sovryn launched on August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 64,195,914.28065535 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.46632958 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $38,009.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovryn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sovryn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

