SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.54

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.54 and last traded at $49.52, with a volume of 1056824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.65.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

