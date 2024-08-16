SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 189,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 110,667 shares.The stock last traded at $40.60 and had previously closed at $40.56.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 944.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

