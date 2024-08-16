Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.68

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 61234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Spectral Medical Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$187.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.67 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Company Profile

In other Spectral Medical news, Director Paul M. Walker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$49,000.00. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

Further Reading

