Sportradar Group (SRAD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ: SRAD) in the last few weeks:

8/14/2024 – Sportradar Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Sportradar Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Sportradar Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Sportradar Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

7/12/2024 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2024 – Sportradar Group is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Sportradar Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SRAD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,007. Sportradar Group AG has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 121.11 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

