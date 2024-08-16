STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $37.82. Approximately 82,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 704,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

STAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.52 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $99.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.22 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

