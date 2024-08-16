Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.
Read Our Latest Report on SBLK
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of SBLK stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,389. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $27.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $352.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.24%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.13%.
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Star Bulk Carriers
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.