Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 62,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STWD opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

