Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Gap Down to $118.05

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $118.05, but opened at $115.52. Steel Dynamics shares last traded at $118.20, with a volume of 107,526 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. Steel Dynamics's revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,604,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,295,000 after purchasing an additional 152,254 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,891,000 after acquiring an additional 140,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,817,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,768,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,999,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,410,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,604,000 after acquiring an additional 53,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

