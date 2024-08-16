SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,519 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,760. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.