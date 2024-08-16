SteelPeak Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $1,910,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Bruker by 2,342.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 388,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,532,000 after acquiring an additional 372,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

BRKR stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.23. The company had a trading volume of 849,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,815. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $800.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Bruker’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

