SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $221,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.44. 175,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,383. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.42 and its 200-day moving average is $114.97.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.