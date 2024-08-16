SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $296,000 Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.14. 7,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,276. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

