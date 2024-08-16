SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,893 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,950,000 after purchasing an additional 721,923 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,046,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,785,000 after purchasing an additional 233,321 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,069,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,749,000 after purchasing an additional 40,456 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.22.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 92,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,189. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $135,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,666.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $135,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,666.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $53,995.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,848.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,868 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

