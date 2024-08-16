SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $952,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 65,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 279,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,238,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $21.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

