SteelPeak Wealth LLC Invests $372,000 in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,843 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Logitech International by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of LOGI stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,750. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $65.31 and a one year high of $102.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

