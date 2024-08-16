SteelPeak Wealth LLC Makes New $812,000 Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 76,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,851 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,072,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,557. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.42.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

