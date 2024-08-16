SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases 107 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of Stryker by 15.6% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Country Club Bank boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 6,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.1% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 25,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SYK traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $334.17. 1,253,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.48.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.11.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

