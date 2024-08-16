SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 109 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,111,000. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $82,700,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,755.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,650,000 after buying an additional 88,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,462,593,000 after buying an additional 77,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 37,167.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,266,000 after acquiring an additional 72,105 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDY. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.17.

Shares of TDY opened at $413.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.96 and a 200 day moving average of $407.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

