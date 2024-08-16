SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 2,150 Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its stake in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of EHang worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in EHang by 685.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in EHang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHang Stock Performance

NASDAQ EH opened at $12.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $779.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.01. EHang Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHang ( NASDAQ:EH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 145.90% and a negative net margin of 176.72%. The company had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on EHang in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

