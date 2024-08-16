SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 30,655 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,655 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 243,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holland Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,422,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,875. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $119.06. The stock has a market cap of $183.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.16 and its 200 day moving average is $98.59.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

