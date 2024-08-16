SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 3,314 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,829,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,848 shares of company stock valued at $24,683,444. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $262.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,552. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $274.93. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.66.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

