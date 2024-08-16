SteelPeak Wealth LLC Takes $281,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.16. 189,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,153,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.23.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

