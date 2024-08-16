SteelPeak Wealth LLC Takes $662,000 Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $911.85.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $623.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $770.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $837.56. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.59 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 29.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.