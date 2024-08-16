SteelPeak Wealth LLC Takes Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stolper Co grew its position in UGI by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 78,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in UGI by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in UGI by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in UGI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

UGI stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.14. 1,950,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,799. UGI Co. has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. UGI had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -365.85%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

