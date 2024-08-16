SteelPeak Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,535 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21,404.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 96,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,318 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 87.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $8,299,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.70.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $263,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 943,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,867,305.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,231,246 shares of company stock worth $25,375,917 in the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

