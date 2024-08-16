Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Purchased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 35,761 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 49,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Steven Madden by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at $876,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $71,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,066.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $71,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,066.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,810.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $651,586 over the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steven Madden Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of SHOO stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.93. 505,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,881. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average of $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $523.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SHOO

About Steven Madden

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.