Stifel Canada Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DBM. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

TSE:DBM opened at C$6.82 on Wednesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$594.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.53.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amar Doman purchased 73,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$524,415.15. Company insiders own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

About Doman Building Materials Group

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.