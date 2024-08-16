Stock Traders Buy High Volume of United States Brent Oil Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:BNO)

United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 20,270 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,699% compared to the typical volume of 1,127 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Brent Oil Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 333.6% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 157,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 120,840 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 11.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,494,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 340.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get United States Brent Oil Fund alerts:

United States Brent Oil Fund Price Performance

Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,010. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. United States Brent Oil Fund has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $33.91.

About United States Brent Oil Fund

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Brent Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Brent Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.