Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Purchases $36,660.00 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.69. 23,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,823. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.69. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $123.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 21.99%. Analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens upped their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

