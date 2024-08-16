StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NSPR opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. InspireMD has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $73.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.96.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 350.35%. The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSPR. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in InspireMD during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InspireMD by 266.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 1,827,579 shares during the period. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

