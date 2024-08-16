StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 107,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 292,172 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 571,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 351,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 567,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 161,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 147,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
