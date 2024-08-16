StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $300.88 million, a P/E ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 0.75. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 107,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 292,172 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 571,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 351,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 567,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 161,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 147,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

