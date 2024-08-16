StockNews.com Downgrades Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Intellicheck from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

NYSE IDN opened at $2.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.53 million, a PE ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Ishmael sold 26,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $97,781.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intellicheck by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 182,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 253,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

