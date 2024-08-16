StockNews.com Upgrades Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to Hold

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.06.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invesco has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

