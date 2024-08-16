Streamr Price Hits $0.0263 on Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $27.56 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000083 BTC.
Streamr Profile
Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,110,323,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,048,403,853 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Streamr Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.
