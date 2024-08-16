Structure Therapeutics’ (GPCR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPCR traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $37.36. 336,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,255. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. Structure Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.01 and a beta of -3.52.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

