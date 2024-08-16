Substratum Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $56.89 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011099 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,407.66 or 0.99947092 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007872 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007900 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012129 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023824 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

