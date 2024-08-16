Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPB. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded Superior Plus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.86.
Superior Plus Stock Performance
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.05). Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.2619128 EPS for the current year.
Superior Plus Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%.
Insider Activity
In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
About Superior Plus
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.
