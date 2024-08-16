Susquehanna Cuts Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target to $2.25

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $2.50 to $2.25 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “negative” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.06% from the stock’s current price.

SAVE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.61.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SAVE

Spirit Airlines Trading Down 1.1 %

SAVE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. 945,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,176,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $17.94.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.14). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 467.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.