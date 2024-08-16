Swedbank AB Buys 4,299 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Swedbank AB boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,326,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.07% of Walmart worth $360,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WMT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.45. The company had a trading volume of 19,752,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,647,650. The stock has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $74.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

