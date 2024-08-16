Swedbank AB Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,192,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 42,125 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $303,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.49. 3,200,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.26 and a 200 day moving average of $271.29. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,794 shares of company stock worth $1,234,491. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

