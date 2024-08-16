Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Declares Dividend of $0.14

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1412 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Swire Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

SWRAY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,921. Swire Pacific has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

