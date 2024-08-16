Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Declares Dividend of $0.14

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1412 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.
Swire Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %
SWRAY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,921. Swire Pacific has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.
About Swire Pacific
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Swire Pacific
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.