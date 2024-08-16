SWS Partners Sells 46,817 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SWS Partners cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,817 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 526,057 shares during the period. Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,081,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $65.32. 1,274,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,778. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $66.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

