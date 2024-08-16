Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of Sypris Solutions stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,542. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter.
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
