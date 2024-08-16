Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,542. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 134,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC increased its position in Sypris Solutions by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 4,248,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 75,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

