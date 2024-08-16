Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Down to $3.23

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $2.98. Taboola.com shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 773,214 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on TBLA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.56.
View Our Latest Analysis on TBLA
Taboola.com Stock Performance
Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Taboola.com
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.
Taboola.com Company Profile
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Taboola.com
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.