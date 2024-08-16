Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Down to $3.23

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $2.98. Taboola.com shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 773,214 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TBLA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.56.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TBLA

Taboola.com Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $953.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.